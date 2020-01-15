|
|
Elisa Caffese Lee
10/5/1981 - 1/7/2020
Elisa Caffese Lee, known by her stage name Elisa Chase, passed away on January 7th, 2020 at the age of 38. She is survived by her husband, Brett Lee; parents, Robert and Jacqueline Caffese; brother, John R. Caffese; and in-laws, Tom and Darlene Lee and Chris and Rebecca McFarland Lee.
Elisa was born on October 5, 1981 in Detroit, Michigan. She moved with her family back to their native New York City in 1985 and split time between their Long Island and Italy homes until 1990 where they settled in the Poconos area.
A graduate of the class of 1999 from Stroudsburg High School, Elisa attended Moravian College in Bethlehem before transferring to East Stroudsburg University. Before graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelors in Communication in 2004, she was the news director for 90.3 FM WESS which landed her an internship with the "Gary In the Morning" show in 2002 which kicked off a nearly 18-year radio duo powerhouse. In 2009, she entered Villanova's Master of Education program, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2011.
Besides being a Co-host, Producer, and News Director from 2002 to present on the "Gary In The Morning Show" in its various formats, she also worked at the many family businesses, was an image and style consultant at Ann Taylor, and finally joined the staff at her Alma Mater East Stroudsburg University as an Adjunct Professor of Communication in 2015.
Her awards include:
PA Association of Broadcasting for Best Radio Personality (2017,2019), Best Show (2014), Best Production (2016); ESU Outstanding Service Award (2003); Lambda Pi Eta Honors Society (2004); Ann Taylor Style Challenge Winner (2011); Toys for Tots Recognition Awards (2012); Local Flair Magazine Featured (2013); Pike & Monroe Life Newspaper Recognition (2013); Pocono Record Top 40 Pocono Leaders Under 40 (2013); Best New Business Bizzy Award (2013); Cystic Fibrosis Finest Award (2013); Monroe County Image Award (2015, 2017); Best Supportive Staff Bizzy Award (2018); Frank Schoelch Commitment to Community Award.
In 2012, she reconnected with high school classmate and crush Brett Lee, who she later married in 2015.
In her rare moments of free time, she loved indulging in her passions: The Muppets, traveling with family, singing, attending Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Iron Pigs games, connecting with friends and family through online games, and fundraising for countless local charities and community outreach programs. She was devoted to her family, her friends, and was a constant beacon of positivity, energy, and faith.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Community Church (1050 Memorial Boulevard, Tobyhanna, 18466), seating begins at 10am; service will follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, there will be a collection for the East Stroudsburg Fire Department.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020