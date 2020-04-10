Home

William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Elizabeth Ann Hoffman

Elizabeth Ann Hoffman Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Hoffman
4/10/2020
Elizabeth Ann Hoffman, 90, of Stroudsburg, passed away Friday, April 10 at home surrounded by her family.
She was the loving wife of the late Robert Hoffman. They celebrated 60 years or marriage together before his passing in 2016.
Born in Neptune City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Howard Hulse and the late Sophie (Archer) Hulse.
Elizabeth was a librarian for Wilson Grade School in Neptune City, NJ for over twenty years.
She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by three sons, James M. Hoffman and his wife Dawn of Stroudsburg, Jeffrey K. Hoffman and his wife Ann Marie of SC, Douglas B. Hoffman and his wife Jennifer of Brick, NJ; seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
