Elizabeth (Betty) Chepules
10/17/1922 - 04/08/2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Leonard Chepules, of Indianapolis, IN died peacefully on April 8, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Mountaintop, PA on October 17, 1922. She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. and Anna (Gleoggler) Leonard, her three brothers, William, Donald and George, her husband, James J. Chepules, Sr., who died in 1986, and her beloved son, James, Jr., whom she called Jimmy. She is survived by two daughters: Marybeth Artz and Patrice Chepules; grandchildren: Theresa Fox, Lisa Artz and Karen Artz, Mikie Artz, Chris Chepules, Marvin Green; great grandson: Hunter Fox, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Betty and her family moved to Tobyhanna, PA in 1930. She graduated from College Misericordia in Dallas, PA on a full scholarship, and received a graduate degree from the University of Scranton. Betty's father was infirm for many years, and died when she was in her early 20s. Betty worked to help support her family. Her first job out of college was teaching in Tobyhanna at Coolbaugh School. Here she discovered her lifelong love of teaching.
She married James J. Chepules, on February 19, 1955 at St. Ann's Church, Tobyhanna, PA. Jim's work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers moved them all over the world: Newfoundland, Canada; Madrid, Spain (her favorite); Tripoli (now known as Libya- her least favorite); Orleans, France; Rome, Italy and Cambridge, England. All three of her children were born in Europe. They returned to Tobyhanna PA in 1965, and Betty resumed her passion of teaching. When they moved to Indianapolis in 1976, Betty taught at St. Luke School and Berlitz Indianapolis Learning Center. Later, she tutored medical professionals from Japan in her home until she retired in 2012. She loved language and was fluent in Latin, Spanish and French. She always had a positive outlook on life which she shared with the thousands of people she taught.
Betty was an active parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church, sang in the choir, and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Catholic Choir of Indianapolis for many years.
One of Betty's other passions was life. She was very active in pro-life activities. She served in many capacities for the Right to Life of Indianapolis including the board of directors and publicity. In 1993, she was awarded the Charles Stemming Prolife Award at the Right to Life of Indianapolis annual dinner.
She loved the Little Sisters of the Poor and was a long-time volunteer, a member of the Ladies Guild for St. Augustine Home, and president in 1991. She was a member of the Little Sisters lay organization, Association Jeanne Jugan.
Betty loved to cook and entertain. She was kind and generous beyond measure, and offered her home, sometimes for months, to friends in need. She had friends all over the country. She bore the hardships in her life with grace and courage, and was an inspiration to all. Until the very end of her life, she often spoke fondly of Tobyhanna. She loved her family and faith above all.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2345 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46260, or the . Interment will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020