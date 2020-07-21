1/
Elizabeth E. Hohensheldt
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth E. Hohensheldt, 90, better known as Betty by her family and friends, passed away on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Brookmont Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Samuel I Hohensheldt who died in 1999
Born January 9, 1930 in Shawnee-On-Delaware the daughter of the late Harold and Maude Treible.
Prior to her retirement in 1987, she was employed by ARO Corp in South Hackensack, New Jersey as the Branch Manager.
Betty is survived by her son, Samuel W. Hohensheldt and his wife Patricia of Cary, North Carolina, and William E. Hohensheldt of Stroudsburg.
She is also survived by her sister Shirley Lesoine, and her brother Russell Treible and his wife Nancy. She adored her nieces Kathryn Lesoine and her husband Will Chanberlin, Jeanine Lamothe and her husband Joe.
Her sons would like to thank the staff of Brookmont Healthcare for their dedicated care and compassion thru the years; Also thanks to the staff of Ascend Hospice for their support and care at the end.
The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services - Stroudsburg
401 N Fifth Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-2999
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 21, 2020
She was an amazing woman and will forever be missed.
Jessica
Friend
