1/
Elizabeth L. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth L. Miller
10/09/2020
Elizabeth L. Miller 70 of Tobyhanna, Pa. passed away on Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. she was the daughter of Francis and Mary E. (Oxenford) Leary. She was a resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 25 years and was of the catholic faith.
Elizabeth is survived by a daughter Kathleen E. Miller of Tobyhanna, Pa.
The family will receive friends on Friday Oct. 16, 2020 from 1-2:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Cremation services were provided by the funeral home.
Pulafuneralhome.com
Pula Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved