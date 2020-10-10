Elizabeth L. Miller10/09/2020Elizabeth L. Miller 70 of Tobyhanna, Pa. passed away on Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. she was the daughter of Francis and Mary E. (Oxenford) Leary. She was a resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 25 years and was of the catholic faith.Elizabeth is survived by a daughter Kathleen E. Miller of Tobyhanna, Pa.The family will receive friends on Friday Oct. 16, 2020 from 1-2:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Cremation services were provided by the funeral home.Pula Funeral Home