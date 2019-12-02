Home

11/28/2019
Elizabeth McElligott, 80, of Elmhurst, PA passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was the wife of Gary D. McElligott. Born in Peoria, IL, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Camey) Code.
Elizabeth was of the Catholic faith. She graduated with a bachelor's degree and went on to become a teacher.
In addition to her husband, Gary, Elizabeth is survived by her two children; Gary D. McElligott, Jr. of Arkansas, and Heather Sparks of Stroudsburg.
Cremation and services will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
