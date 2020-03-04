|
|
Elizabeth Hineline Staples
2/2/1932 - 2/7/2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Hineline Staples, 88, of Thomasville NC, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center, Winston Salem NC.
Born February 2, 1932, in E Stroudsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Levi Hineline and the late Elizabeth Ace Hineline
Betty is survived by her husband, Robert Staples, of the home; son William Dean and wife Barbara of New York; daughter Lea Dean Shick and husband Art of Thomasville NC. Four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge. There will be a private family Memorial.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020