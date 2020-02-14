|
Ellen Daugherty
1/17/1942 - 12/2/2019
Ellen Daugherty, 77, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully with her family at her side on December 2, 2019, while in the loving care of the Vitas Hospice at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia.
Born January 17, 1942 at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Alice (Holden) Mulvey III.
Ellen lived in Bucks County for many years before moving to the Poconos 9 years ago. She worked for the Neshaminy School District for many years in the cafeteria, mainly at Maple Point High School in Langhorne, PA from when it opened until it closed. She was known as the "Lunch Lady". Ellen enjoyed taking trips and dining out with friends. You could find Ellen playing bingo or spending quality time with her family and friends. Ellen was a member of the Signet Chapter 129 OES and a past Matron of that Chapter. She was known to have been the most kind, considerate and caring person and she will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Dwight A. Daugherty (Kim). Those left to cherish her memory include; her daughter Leigh Ann Baptist (John) of East Stroudsburg. Her sons; William J. Daugherty of Bristol; Stephen E. Daugherty (Sherri) of Fairless Hills. Sisters; Dale M. Jennings of South Hadley, MA; Sandra J. Tamburello (Peter) of Penndel, PA. Brother Joseph H. Mulvey IV of Hamilton, NJ. Additionally she leaves behind her grandchildren; Christopher M. McClary Jr (Maureen), and their son Mason McClary, Jesse P. McClary (Devon and Isabella) and Brenna Daugherty , in addition to many nieces and nephews, all of which she adored. Many memories have been made, shared and will be cherished.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the:
3351 N. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19410 (215) 430-4000
A Memorial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am at Pocono Heights Clubhouse.
3393 Pocono Drive
East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 (570) 223-1767
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020