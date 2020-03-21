|
Ellen Elizabeth Lindson
03/19/2020
Ellen Elizabeth Lindson, 69, of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in her home.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was the loving daughter of the late Albert Patterson and the late Estelle (Vaughn) Patterson.
Ellen graduated from the Muhlenberg School of Nursing in Plainfield, N.J. She worked as a nurse for more than 15 years at different hospitals throughout her career.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Richter of Washington state, and Paul Richter; a brother, Timothy Patterson and his wife, Mary, of Albrightsville; and several grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Carlton.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020