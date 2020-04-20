|
|
Elmer J. Smith
09/03/1930 - 04/16/2020
Elmer J. Smith, 89, a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Born on September 3, 1930 at home in Craigs Meadows, he was one of eleven children to the late Aaron and Verna (London) Smith.
He lived in Monroe County for most of his life, served in the United States Air Force, and was a retired truck driver.
Surviving are three children, Mark Smith (Cyndi) of East Stroudsburg, Wendy Reis (Moses) of Arizona, and Linda Richards (Sam) of East Stroudsburg; a sister, Verna Smith of East Stroudsburg; five grandchildren, Andy, Sara, Samantha, Brian and Eric; several great grandchildren; his little girl, Tracy Fuller of North Carolina; his former wife, Donna Smith a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by eight brothers, Lloyd, Aaron, Alvin, George, Harold, Stanley, Ralph and Art; a sister, Grace; and two grandsons, Aaron and Timmy.
Due to current health conditions there will be no services and cremation will be private.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020