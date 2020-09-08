1/
Elsie A. Pedersen
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie A. Pedersen
2/13/1925 - 9/3/2020
Elsie A. Pedersen, 95, of Stroudsburg, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. She was the widow of Carl "Pete" Pedersen who died July 3, 2002.
Born on February 13, 1925 in Danville, she was one of seven children to the late Frank W. and Ruth (Yeager) Kistner and lived in Monroe County since 1954.
She was self-employed a beautician, worked as a lunchroom monitor for the Stroudsburg School District, and also worked at the Driebe Freight Station museum on Ann Street in Stroudsburg.
Elsie was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg where she sang in the choir for 33 1/2 years; and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 in Stroud Township. In her early years she was a Girl Scout Brownie leader.
Surviving are two children, James Pedersen and wife Victoria of Byron, GA and JoMarie Vann of Aurora, CO; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, John Pedersen in 2018.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 10, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. Edmund Freeborn officiating. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to twenty five people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stujude.org.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
10:00 AM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved