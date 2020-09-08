Elsie A. Pedersen
2/13/1925 - 9/3/2020
Elsie A. Pedersen, 95, of Stroudsburg, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. She was the widow of Carl "Pete" Pedersen who died July 3, 2002.
Born on February 13, 1925 in Danville, she was one of seven children to the late Frank W. and Ruth (Yeager) Kistner and lived in Monroe County since 1954.
She was self-employed a beautician, worked as a lunchroom monitor for the Stroudsburg School District, and also worked at the Driebe Freight Station museum on Ann Street in Stroudsburg.
Elsie was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg where she sang in the choir for 33 1/2 years; and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 in Stroud Township. In her early years she was a Girl Scout Brownie leader.
Surviving are two children, James Pedersen and wife Victoria of Byron, GA and JoMarie Vann of Aurora, CO; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, John Pedersen in 2018.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 10, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. Edmund Freeborn officiating. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to twenty five people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stujude.org
