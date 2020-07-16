1/1
Elsie M. Ebert
1930 - 2020
Elsie M. Ebert, 89, of Snydersville, died early Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice House Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of Norman Ebert Sr. who died April 27, 1991.
Born on August 18, 1930 at home in Snydersville, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Isabella (Decker) Reaser.
She was a 1949 graduate of Stroudsburg High School and lived in Monroe County all her life. She enjoyed visiting family members in Florida.
Elsie worked at Ronson in Delaware Water Gap until its closure. She was a member of Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Ladies Auxiliary, Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church and the Seniors group. Throughout the years she opened her home to many loved ones.
Surviving are three children, Norman Ebert Jr. and his significant other Patty Serafin, Shirley Boyer and her husband John, and Russell Ebert all of Snydersville; four grandchildren, Jessica, Erika, Casey, and Melissa; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Nolan and Mason; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Frederick, Kenneth and Robert Reaser.
The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd, at noon at Mount Zion Cemetery in Hamilton Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037 on behalf of her daughter Shirley.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
