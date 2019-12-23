|
|
Elwood L. Cole
4/3/1947 - 12/22/2019
Elwood L. Cole, Sr. 72, of East Stroudsburg, died peacefully on Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, while under his wife's and hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Marie J. (Schwab) Cole with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Born on April 3, 1947 in Callicoon, NY, he was a son of the late Donald and Helen (Stalker) Cole and lived in Monroe County since 1990, moving form Galilee.
He was a Vietnam War veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a self-employed heavy equipment mechanic and also worked for Damascus Township, Roto Rooter in Narrowsburg, NY, Pickarski Inc., Gouldsboro, and Besecker Excavating.
Elwood enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to flea markets, and spending time with his wife, boys and grandchildren.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 765 in Lookout, American Legion Post 346 in East Stroudsburg (where he served as Agitant for two years), and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Stroud Township.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Elwood L. Cole, Jr.and wife Romaine of Shickshinny and Derrick Cole and wife Christie of Stroudsburg; four grandchildren, Mackenna Cole of Effort, Samantha Cole of Kresgeville, Kayla Johnson of Johnstown and Jamie Cole of East Stroudsburg; a brother, Donald Cole of Beach Lake; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Cole.
A memorial visitation with military honors will be held on Saturday, December 28 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at the American Legion Post 346, 126 East 5th Street, East Stroudsburg. As per his wishes, cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the family, c/o Clark Funeral Home.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019