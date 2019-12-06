|
|
Emelia Dudsak
12/4/19
Emelia (Millie) Dudsak (née Lackovic), 97, of Stroudsburg, Guttenberg and Cliffside passed away on 12/4/19. Millie was a directory assistant for the telephone company before retiring. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Dudsak, Sr. (1995) and the devoted mother of Karen Layman and husband Joel, the late Donna Krueger (2014), and Richard Jr. and his wife Cynthia.
Millie was the caring grandmother of precious Chloe and Arielle Layman, Lindsey, Chelsea, and Ian Krueger, and Shelby, Ethan and Abigail Dudsak, as well as the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was a long-time member of St. John Nepomucene Church in Guttenberg and of its choir and Rosary Society.
Arrangements are through Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Stroudsburg, PA, with visiting from 9-10 on Wednesday, 12/11 morning and funeral mass following at St. Luke's Church, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg PA. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to EWTN (donations, ewtn.com) would be appreciated. www.pulafuneralhome.com
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N Ninth St, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019