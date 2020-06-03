Emilio Paletta Jr.11/26/1929 - 06/01/2020Emilio Paletta Jr. passed away on June 1, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born on Thanksgiving day 1929, the youngest child of Emilio and Maria (Ruina) Paletta. Emilio was proceeded by his brother Silvio Paletta and sister Genevieve (Paletta) Bonnet. He graduated from Orange High School in 1947 and then from Jersey City Medical Center's School of Radiological Technology in 1949. He married Josephine DeMasi in 1952, who he has been married to for 67 years. They resided in West Orange, NJ before moving to Roseland N.J. where they remained for 20 years before moving to Tannersville, PA. They also would spend their winter's living in their condominium in Florida.Emilio worked as an x-ray technologist for many years before transitioning to institutional food sales. In 1987 he founded Redi-Tech, Inc., a successful temporary agency for x-ray technologists in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Emilio is survived by his beloved wife, Josephine, son Robert Paletta and, his partner Helene Force, daughter Joanne ( Paletta) Jordan, son-in-law Anthony Jordan and two grandchildren, Erica Ferraro and her husband Michael and Mark Jordan.Emilio loved his family first and foremost. In his retirement years he became a published author of an adult and children's book and spent many hours creatively writing stories and poems. He loved to bake and give away his goodies. He was an active member of Our Lady of Victory church in Tannersville.Earlier in his life, he was a member of ASCAP and the Knights of Columbus. In his younger years, he loved performing, He wrote, directed, and acted in community shows. He always had a joke to tell and loved to make people laugh.Cremation will be private with a celebration of life held at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg