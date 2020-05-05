|
|
Emma E. Butz
08/21/1923 - 05/02/2020
Emma E. Butz, 96, of Reeders, died peacefully on Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020, while under hospice care at home. She was the widow of Ernest W. Butz who died July 15, 1988.
Born on August 21, 1923 on the family farm in McMichaels, she was one of ten children to the lateWilson and Bertha (Everett) Smith.
She was a lifetime resident of Monroe County; and worked as a waitress at The Old Heidelberg in Swiftwater, Rhodes Coffee Shop in Scotrun, Johnson's Diner in Scotrun, Laurel Diner in Bartonsville and Arlington Diner in Stroudsburg.
Emma was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tannersville and Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company Women's Auxiliary; and was the Monroe County Democratic Committee Woman.
Surviving are a daughter, Margaret Miller and her husband Thomas of Reeders; grandson, Todd W. Miller and fiancé Devon Blakely of Reeders; great granddaughter, Emma Miller of Reeders; two sisters, Gladys Warnick of Stroudsburg and Arlene Burger of Kunkletown and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas W. Miller in 1990; and seven siblings, Alberta Thomas, Ethel Hartshorn, Beatrice Besecker, Warren Smith, Oakey Smith, Lawrence Smith and Homer Smith.
Due to Emma's wishes and current health restrictions, there will be no services. Cremation was private and burial will take place at a later date at Hillside Memorial Cemetery in Effort.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 196, Tannersville, PA 18372 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Published in Pocono Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020