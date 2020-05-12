Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Entombment
Private
Prospect Cemetery

Emma Fontanez-Cruz

Emma Fontanez-Cruz Obituary
Emma Fontanez-Cruz
05/11/2020
Emma Fontanez-Cruz, 97, of Flushing NY passed away the morning of Monday, May 11, 2020 in New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens NY. Born in Gurabo, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Guillermo Fontanez and Eustaquia Francisca Hernandez.
Emma was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Ann's Catholic Church of Tobyhanna. She worked as a seamstress in womens clothing for most of her life.
Private entombment will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12 Noon at Prospect Cemetery. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020
