Emma Marie Page9/21/1945 - 9/11/2020Emma Marie Page, 74, of Reeders, died Friday evening, September 11, 2020, while under hospice care in her home. She was the wife of Stephen R. Page with whom she shared 31 years of marriage.Born on September 21, 1945 in East Stroudsburg, she was one of nine children to the late Robert Sr. and Emma (Foley) Dippre.She was a lifetime resident of Monroe County and owned and operated Marie Page Cleaning Services for 25 years. In earlier years, Marie was a waitress at the Arlington Diner in Stroudsburg and for the past year worked there as a hostess.Marie was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville; was an avid BINGO player; and enjoyed casinos and traveling.In addition to her husband, surviving are a son, Joseph Allen Meno of Pocono Summit; four grandchildren, Joseph Robert Meno, Jessica Ann Meno, Laura Marie Masgula and Lexi Ann Masgula; two sisters, Elizabeth LaBar of Stroudsburg and Helen Fish of Bushkill; two brothers, Robert Dippre of Tannersville and Richard Dippre of Hurricane, UT; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Edward A. Masgula; two brothers, Ronald Dippre and and Paul Dippre; and two sisters, Joan Stem and Lettie May Dippre.Services will be held on Friday, September 18, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 327 Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville; with a visitation beginning at 10:00AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM with Rev. Richard Czachor as celebrant. Private family burial will take place in Stroudsburg Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, P.O. Box 195, Tannersville, PA 18372.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg