|
|
Ernest Benjamin Dublisky
04/29/1932 - 12/19/2019
Ernest Benjamin Dublisky, 87, of Stroud Township, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He was the husband of Caroline Edith (van Rossum) Dublisky.
Born on April 29, 1932 in Chester, he was the son of the late Morris and Edith (Goldsmith) Dublisky.
He retired from the U.S. Army with several citations including a Purple Heart; and retired from Civil Service after continued work for his country.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, David Dublisky of Redmond, OR; and two step sons, Andreas Seuffert of Corinth, TX and Michael Seuffert of Houston, TX.; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation was private and his interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020