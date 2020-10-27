1/1
Ernesto A. Estevez Sr.
1957 - 2020
Ernesto A. Estevez, Sr.
09/29/1957 - 10/22/2020
Ernesto A. Estevez, Sr. 63, of Pocono Summit, passed away Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Monroe Campus, Stroud. Twp.
Ernesto was born in Baitoa, Dominican Republic on September 29, 1957 and migrated to the United States as a young adult settling in Jamaica Queens, New York. Ernesto held several positions until he obtained the position of Commercial Superintendent and held that position until he retired. Following his retirement, he relocated to Pocono Summit.
Ernesto was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed being a jokester, playing dominos (he was known to be the king of dominos), lottery scratch tickets, cards and playing the guitar (or at least trying to).
Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Rosa (Huertas) Estevez, of Pocono Summit, children, Larry Ellorin and his wife, Reshma, of New York City, New York, David Rodriguez and his wife, Vicky, of Hollywood, Florida, Rosemarie Hicks and husband, Willie, of Mount Pocono, Ernesto Estevez, Jr. and his wife, Natalia, of Pocono Summit and Marcel Suarez of Queens, New York, grandchildren, David Rodriguez Jr., Christian Estevez, Danny Rivas, Anthony Estevez, Brandon Estevez, Matthew Estevez, Samantha Rodriguez, Greg Rodriguez, Amauria Denmark and Sariyah Whitfield.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
www.yanacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
OCT
31
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
Funeral services provided by
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
35 Sterling Rd
Mount Pocono, PA 18344
(570) 839-8900
