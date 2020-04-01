Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Estelle M. Kohn

Estelle M. Kohn Obituary
Estelle M. Kohn
04/01/2020
Estelle M. Kohn 95 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 in the Spring Village in E. Stroudsburg, Pa. She was the widow of Hyman Kohn. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of Jack and Paulina Cooper.
Estelle was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 11 years and prior to that she resided in the Brooklyn, N.Y. area. She was employed as a secretary for the Brooklyn College of New York for many years.
Estelle is survived by a daughter Marcia A. Corwin and her husband Thomas of Saylorsburg, 3 grandchildren: Rachel Corwin, Daniel Corwin and Kristina Sullivan and 2 great grandchildren: Troy and Michael Sullivan.
Private services will be held at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.ST. Stroudsburg, Pa. burial will follow in the Buena Vista Cemetery Brodheadsville, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.ST. Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
