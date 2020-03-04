Home

Services
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
(570) 421-8383
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iglesias Cristo Pentecostal
1201 Spring Gardens Street
Easton, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Iglesias Cristo Pentecostal
1201 Spring Gardens Street
Easton, PA
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Easton Cemetery
401 N 7th Street
Easton, PA
Esther Ayala


1946 - 2020
Esther Ayala Obituary
Esther Ayala
6/17/1946 - 3/3/2020
Esther Ayala, 73, of East Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born on June 17, 1946 in Puerto Rico she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Mercedes Santiago Ayala.
She is survived by her children, Esther Soto, Raymond Mercado, Samuel Mercado, Elizabeth Mercado, Iliana Negron, Omar Negron, Jasmin Negron-Tricoche, 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Iglesias Cristo Pentecostal, 1201 Spring Gardens Street, Easton, PA 18042 on Friday, March 6, 2020. The viewing will be from 5 pm to 7 pm. Religious Services start at 7pm. Burial will take place on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Easton Cemetery 401 N 7th Street, Easton Pa 18042. We will miss her forever.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made at lantermanallenfh.com.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
