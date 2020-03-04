|
|
Esther Ayala
6/17/1946 - 3/3/2020
Esther Ayala, 73, of East Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born on June 17, 1946 in Puerto Rico she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Mercedes Santiago Ayala.
She is survived by her children, Esther Soto, Raymond Mercado, Samuel Mercado, Elizabeth Mercado, Iliana Negron, Omar Negron, Jasmin Negron-Tricoche, 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Iglesias Cristo Pentecostal, 1201 Spring Gardens Street, Easton, PA 18042 on Friday, March 6, 2020. The viewing will be from 5 pm to 7 pm. Religious Services start at 7pm. Burial will take place on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Easton Cemetery 401 N 7th Street, Easton Pa 18042. We will miss her forever.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made at lantermanallenfh.com.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020