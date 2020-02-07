|
Esther Mendez
11/28/1938 - 2/3/2020
Esther Mendez of East Stroudsburg PA died on February 3, 2020, in Lackawanna County at Green Right Manor in Scranton. Esther was 81.
Esther was born in Santurce Puerto Rico on Nov. 28, 1938. At the age of nine she and her family moved to the Bronx NY. In 1988 she moved to East Stroudsburg PA to be with her daughters Denise Rosa Smith and Esther Mulligan and her grandchildren.
Esther was predeceased by her brother Manolo, sister Brunhilda, son's Henry Rosa, Walter Mulligan and daughter Denise Rosa Smith.
Survivors: Esther's sisters Carman Palacious and her husband Anthony, and Anna Mendez, Brother Louis Mendez. Her children; Norma, Richard Rosa, Esther Mulligan, John Mulligan and Tony Mendez. Esther also had ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020