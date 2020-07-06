Eudora Hilliard3/19/1933 - 6/19/2020Eudora Hilliard, 87, of Bartonsville, Pa passed away at her home surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife of the late Earl L Hilliard for 47 years.Born in Pocono Lake on March 19, 1933, daughter of late Harvey E. Keiper and late Maude Keenhold/Keiper. Predeceased by a son, Lance Hilliard, sister, Phyllis Keiper, and brother Gerald Keiper.Eudora attended Churchmans Business College after graduation from Pocono Lake High School. She then became a secretary at Stroudsburg Methodist Church where she met her husband Earl, a mason who was putting an addition on the church. They got married in 1954.Eudora was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Her main goal in life was to follow her Savior, Jesus Christ. She served her church in music ministry and teaching Sunday School. The local Bible Club movement could always count on her to teach classes, drive children and provide secretarial support. She enjoyed her membership to the Mother-Daughter Club in Appenzel for close to 60 years.Eudora is survived by three daughters; Janice Kochera married to Al Kochera, Linda Hilliard, and Julie Hilliard married to Carl Slutter. She was blessed to be a grandmother of 12 and a great grandmother of 17.Service will be held at Berean Bible Fellowship Church at 2 pm on July 9. Outdoor visitation is between 1 pm and 2 pm in the churchyard.Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg