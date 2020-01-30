|
Eugene "Pap" Albert Mackes
5/19/1939 - 1/28/2020
Eugene "Pap" Albert Mackes, 80, of Effort PA, passed away peacefully on his terms surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020. Born May 19th 1939 at the Kresge Farm, he was the son of the late Ralph and Alice (Weiss) Mackes of Effort, PA and was married to a loving and devoted wife of 59 ¾ years, Patricia Ann (George) Mackes.
His strong work ethics began during his senior year at the Chestnut Hill High School, class of 57' where he ranked 6th in his class. Everyday he rose with the sun to milk the cows at Martins's Mountain Rest Farms. He retired from his dream job of 30 years at Mack Truck Motors of Allentown as a plant mechanic. His passions were brought to life through his self-made degree in mechanics as his first love was racing, which he liked to share with others. The famously known Red #5 race car was owned and built under Gene's mechanic hands. He was an avid sports fan and follower of his families sporting events. Gene was a chaser of white tail deer and the outdoors at his retirement getaway cabin in Bradford County, PA.
Gene served as a leader in numerous organizations while caring for the community he loved. He was a member of the Effort United Methodist Church. He answered as the former supervisor of Chestnut Hill Township, a past president of the Western Pocono Jaycee's, and was a board member of the Monroe County Waste Authority and Monroe County Democratic Honorary Society where he helped Governor Casey pass House Bill 210. He served 42 terrific years as a West End Fair Director and belonged to the Pocono Masonic Lodge #780, Grundsau Lodsch #6, Lions Club, Kunkletown Rod and Gun Club, Indian Mountain men's and mixed golf league and the Pocono Old-Tyme Farm Equipment Association. For many years he was volunteer ambulance driver stationed out of Effort. Gene served as an ambassador of Pocono Raceway since 1987 and He was involved in the NASCAR picks and was an avid Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan.
Loved by his family, Gene's legacy will be carried on by his wife Patrica, 2 Daughters Susan L. Shupp and her husband Robert of Kunkletown, Pamela Borger and her late husband Dean L. Borger of Kunkletown; 3 grandchildren, Dylon L. Borger and fiancee Jamie Smith of Newton New Jersey, Dickson L. Borger and Nicole Grimaldi of Leesport and Mackenzie Borger and Trevor Dorn of Allentown. Gene was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Mackes but is survived by his siblings R. Barry Mackes and Marilyn Bradley along with a number of nieces and nephews that he was proud of.
Gene's Service will begin at 3 pm, Saturday, February 8th with Masonic Services followed by a Celebration of Life at the Effort United Methodist Church in Effort with Pastor Robin Fisher officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Friday, February 7th from 6-9 pm at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Western Pocono Memorial Park P.O. Box 116 Gilbert, Pa 18331.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert,
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020