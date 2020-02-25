|
|
Eugeniusz Wasiak
02/23/2020
Eugeniusz Wasiak 55 of Mt. Bethel, Pa. passed away on Sunday Feb. 23, 2020with his loving wife Dorota by his side. He was the husband of Dorota (Sankowska) Wasiak. Born in Poland he was the son of Stanislawa (Bula) Wasiak of Poland and the late Waclaw Wasiak.
Eugeniusz was a resident of the Mt. Bethel area for the past 12 years and prior to that he resided in the Tobyhanna, Pa. area and Staten Island, N.Y. He was employed as an account executive for the Kemper Systems in Buffalo, New York for the past 12 years. He was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stroudsburg, Pa. and he served in the Polish military.
In addition to his wife Dorota he is survived by a sister Bozena Wasiak of Poland and his sister and brother in law Agnieszha and Jacek Danczak.
There will be a visitation on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020 from 4-8:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa. and additional viewing on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 from 10-11:00am at St. Luke's Catholic Church 818 Main St. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 at 11:00am from the church with Fr. Stephen Krawntha as celebrant.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020