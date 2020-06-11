Evelyn A. Adamec
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn A. Adamec
05/12/1936 - 06/10/2020
Evelyn A. Adamec, 84 of Lords Valley, PA passed away peacefully June 10, 2020 at home. She was a retired Insurance Underwriter for Frasier Brothers in Edison, NJ. The daughter of the late Bernard and Evelyn (Daly) Pribil she was born on May 12, 1936 in New York, NY. She was married to the late William S. Adamec.
Survivors include her two sons Stephen Adamec of East Windsor, NJ and William Adamec of Cupertino, CA; three grandchildren Caroline, Holden, and Allison; sister, Kathleen Beckman of New Port Richie, FL. Evelyn was preceded in death by her son James Adamec.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, Lords Valley, PA on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 AM with Rev. Edward Casey officiating.
Burial will take place in Milford Cemetery, Milford PA at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial Donation in Evelyn's name to St. John Neumann Church, 705 Route 739, Lords Valley, Pa 18428.
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 W. Harford Street, Milford
stroyanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved