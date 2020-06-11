Evelyn A. Adamec05/12/1936 - 06/10/2020Evelyn A. Adamec, 84 of Lords Valley, PA passed away peacefully June 10, 2020 at home. She was a retired Insurance Underwriter for Frasier Brothers in Edison, NJ. The daughter of the late Bernard and Evelyn (Daly) Pribil she was born on May 12, 1936 in New York, NY. She was married to the late William S. Adamec.Survivors include her two sons Stephen Adamec of East Windsor, NJ and William Adamec of Cupertino, CA; three grandchildren Caroline, Holden, and Allison; sister, Kathleen Beckman of New Port Richie, FL. Evelyn was preceded in death by her son James Adamec.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, Lords Valley, PA on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 AM with Rev. Edward Casey officiating.Burial will take place in Milford Cemetery, Milford PA at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial Donation in Evelyn's name to St. John Neumann Church, 705 Route 739, Lords Valley, Pa 18428.Stroyan Funeral Home405 W. Harford Street, Milford