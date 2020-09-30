Evelyn Michelle Ellis09/28/2020Evelyn Michelle Ellis 47 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Monday Sept. 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Kouassi Kouadio. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late Michelle Ellis.Evelyn was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 16 years and prior to that she resided in the Staten Island, New York area. She was of the Baptist faith.In addition to her husband Kouassi she is survived by 3 daughters: Vanasia Ellis, Jada Brock and Cayla Kouadio all of Stroudsburg, Pa. and a brother Adam Ellis of Mt. Pocono, Pa.There will be a viewing on Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 from 10:00am until noon at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 followed by a service starting at 12:00noon. Burial will be in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg