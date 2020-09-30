1/
Evelyn Michelle Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Michelle Ellis
09/28/2020
Evelyn Michelle Ellis 47 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Monday Sept. 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Kouassi Kouadio. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late Michelle Ellis.
Evelyn was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 16 years and prior to that she resided in the Staten Island, New York area. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband Kouassi she is survived by 3 daughters: Vanasia Ellis, Jada Brock and Cayla Kouadio all of Stroudsburg, Pa. and a brother Adam Ellis of Mt. Pocono, Pa.
There will be a viewing on Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 from 10:00am until noon at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 followed by a service starting at 12:00noon. Burial will be in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved