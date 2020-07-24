1/
Evelyn Saltzer Smith
07/18/2020
Evelyn Jean Ritchey Saltzer Smith, 95, went home peacefully surrounded by her loving children on July 18, 2020 at Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home in Kunkletown. She was the daughter of the late Bess and Vernon Ritchey. She was preceded in death by her husband William H. Saltzer and husband David C.W. Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy, and 3 brothers, Vernon, Norman and William.
Evelyn is survived by her 3 children: W. David Saltzer and his wife Sarah "Sally" of Northampton; Laurie Favini and her husband Peter of East Stroudsburg and Nancy Herbert and her husband William of Gilbert.
Evelyn was the loving grandmother to: David Saltzer, Heather Saltzer, Brynn Buskirk and her husband Jon, Devon Kuharik and her husband John, Jim Scheirer and his wife Season, Mike Scheirer and his wife Christine, Chris Herbert, Brianna Herbert, Alex Herbert, Nathan Favini and his wife Patty, Andrew Favini and his wife Andi, Courtney Lichty and her husband Christian, and Johnathan Favini and his wife Sarah; great grandchildren: 21.
She is also survived by her stepchildren: Barbara, Brenda, David, Edie and Jan and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren and
many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was a member of East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and baking. She was an accomplished seamstress making clothing and hand smocked dresses for her daughters and granddaughters as well as selling dresses and doll
clothes at craft fairs.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made In Memory of Evelyn Smith to the Monroe County Hughes Library, 1002 N 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
She will be loved and missed by many.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
As a former resident of LaBar Village in Stroudsburg our friend “Jean” will be missed. She was a good friend. We cherish her friendship and good times together. Rest In Peace. Clair Oneil
Clair Oneil
Friend
