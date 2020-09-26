Flora A. Rogalinski12/25/1937 - 09/25/2020Flora A. Rogalinski, 82, of East Stroudsburg died early Friday morning, September 25, 2020, while under hospice care at home. She was the widow of Matthew J. Rogalinski who died May 29, 2011.Born December 25, 1937, in Copake, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Carl H. and Alvera (Jensen) Muller and lived in Monroe County since 1953.She was Director of Tax Claims at the Monroe County Courthouse until retiring in 2003 after 20 years of service.Flora was a member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg; was active in the Monroe County Democratic Party; and gave to various charities.Surviving are her children, Katherine Ann Patureau and husband, Ryan, of Texas, Walter Paul Rogalinski and wife, Denise, of Freemont, Ohio, Susan E. Johnson and husband, Bruce, of Mt. Pocono, and Stephen J. Rogalinski of East Stroudsburg; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Tyler, Keisha, Emily, Christopher, Logan, Kelsey, Parker, Kimberly, Tasha, and Brandi; two sisters, Carla Drevermann of Dunellen, Fla., and Jane Butler of Bangor; a brother, John Muller of Letana, F;a.; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew John Rogalinski; and a sister, Marilyn Brewster.Private services will take place at the convenience of the family with burial in Stroudsburg Cemetery.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360