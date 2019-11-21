|
|
Florence Cramer Treude
1/22/1930 - 11/18/2019
Florence Cramer Treude, 89, of Stroudsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was the widow of Frederick A. Treude who died May 29, 2009.
Born on January 22, 1930 in Mountain City, TN, she was a daughter of the late Link and Danford (Head) Dowell.
She was a textile worker having worked at Sommers' in East Stroudsburg and Holland Thread in Stroudsburg.
Surviving are four children, Elaine Everett of East Stroudsburg, son, Bruce Cramer and wife Jackie of Stroudsburg, Charlene Becker of Stroudsburg, and Kathleen Cramer of Stroudsburg; three grandchildren, Ryan Everett, Michael Everett and Gene Hagerty; a great grandson, Chayse Ryan Roberts; a sister, Maryanne "Pearl" Herman of Stroudsburg; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Cramer; and grandson, Ottmar Hagerty; and three siblings, Bruce Dowell, Grady Dowell and Parlee Dowell.
Services will be held on Monday, November 25, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019