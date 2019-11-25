Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Stroudsburg Cemetery.

Florence Cramer Treude


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Florence Cramer Treude Obituary
Florence Cramer Treude
1/22/1930 - 11/18/2019
Florence Cramer Treude, 89, of Stroudsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was the widow of Frederick A. Treude who died May 29, 2009.
Born on January 22, 1930 in Mountain City, TN, she was a daughter of the late Link and Danford (Head) Dowell.
She was a textile worker having worked at Sommers' in East Stroudsburg and Holland Thread in Stroudsburg.
Surviving are four children, Elaine Everett of East Stroudsburg, son, Bruce Cramer and wife Jackie of Stroudsburg, Charlene Becker of Stroudsburg, and Kathleen Cramer of Stroudsburg; three grandchildren, Ryan Everett, Michael Everett and Gene Hagerty; a great grandson, Chayse Ryan Roberts; a sister, Maryanne "Pearl" Herman of Stroudsburg; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Cramer; and grandson, Ottmar Hagerty; and three siblings, Bruce Dowell, Grady Dowell and Parlee Dowell.
Services will be held on Monday, November 25, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -