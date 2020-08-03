1/
Florence L. Ullo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence L. Ullo
08/02/2020
Florence L. Ullo, 72, formerly of East Stroudsburg, fell asleep in death on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Caviola) Ullo.
She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High School class of 1966, and worked for 23 years in the bindery of Hughes Printing in East Stroudsburg.
Florence was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in East Stroudsburg; and was very generous and loving to her family and friends, always looking out for others.
Her favorite places to visit were to her brother John's hunting cabin (where she and her brothers John and Nick bagged a few deer), her many trips to Maine; and her most memorable trip which was to Israel.
Surviving are two brothers, John Ullo and wife Carol and Nicholas Ullo and wife Janet; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Hartman. Services will be private.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved