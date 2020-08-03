Florence L. Ullo08/02/2020Florence L. Ullo, 72, formerly of East Stroudsburg, fell asleep in death on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton.Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Caviola) Ullo.She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High School class of 1966, and worked for 23 years in the bindery of Hughes Printing in East Stroudsburg.Florence was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in East Stroudsburg; and was very generous and loving to her family and friends, always looking out for others.Her favorite places to visit were to her brother John's hunting cabin (where she and her brothers John and Nick bagged a few deer), her many trips to Maine; and her most memorable trip which was to Israel.Surviving are two brothers, John Ullo and wife Carol and Nicholas Ullo and wife Janet; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Hartman. Services will be private.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg