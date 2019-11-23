|
Florence M. Kozlowski
11/23/2019
Florence M. Kozlowski, 97, of Stroudsburg passed away the morning of Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Bartonsville. She was the widow of Chester Kozlowski.
Born in Avoca, Pa., Florence was the daughter of the late Adam and Mary (Gaj) Klimek.
Florence was of the Catholic faith. She was the owner and operator of several gas stations throughout Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg, for most of her life.
She is survived by her son, Richard Kozlowski of Stroudsburg.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation was entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
