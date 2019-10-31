|
Florence "Flo Bird" Sterrett
6/14/1944 - 10/31/2019
Florence "Flo Bird" Sterrett, of Long Pond, passed away at home, Thursday, October 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughter and family. She was the devoted and loving wife of the late James Sterrett, who passed away May 7, 2019 and had celebrated 36 years of marriage.
She was born on June 14, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy (Prilo) Sergi. Florence lived in Staten Island, New York prior to moving to Long Pond in 1995.
Florence's legacy is her endless love and devotion to her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She loved her aviary and her many birds, her dog, Pudgy and newest kitty, Sparky. She enjoyed shopping, getting her nails done, her collection of Betty Boop memorabilia, and flowers especially her favorite yellow roses.
She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Siclari and her husband, and Bob of Long Pond; Jeanette SanAngelo and her husband, Gary of Point Pleasant, New Jersey; Denise Sterrett of Parsippany, New Jersey; and Lorraine Sterrett of Greenbay, Wisconsin; and her self-proclaimed adopted daughters: Maryann Merone and Debby Schafer of Staten Island, New York. She was the loving grandmother of Jenna and Gary SanAngelo, Amanda Testa, Fynn Sandelli, James, Steven, and Connor Zabiliski, Jenna Rivera, Stephanie Pellot, Nicole and AJ Merone; and great-grandmother of Nevaeh and Zaiden Lopez; also surviving are her sisters, Dorothy Benak of Tobyhanna; Mary Ann Miller and her husband, David of Long Pond; Annette Glogower and her husband, Stanley of West Palm Beach, Florida; Linda Boster and her husband, John of Staten Island; Dr. Donna Sergi and Ann Lunati of Brooklyn, New York; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Angelo Sergi, and Anthony Sergi Jr.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, November 4 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father James Torpey will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 5112 Pocono Crest Road, Pocono Pines.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Florence to: AWSOM Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, PO Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
A special "Thank You" to the staff of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pocono Home and Hospice, Kindred Spirits, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, and Bolock Funeral Home; as we will always remember your love, dedication, kindness, and support.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019