Frances Andruchowitz
01/01/1921 - 05/11/2020
Frances Andruchowitz, daughter of Alexander and Anna Federowicz passed away and danced into heaven on May 11, 2020, at the age of 99. She was met by her late husband, Anthony "Tony" Andruchowitz who has been patiently waiting for their next waltz. Frances was born on January 1, 1921 in Newark, NJ, and later resided in Irvington and Middlesex where she shared many memories with her late sisters, Helen Mroczek and Evelyn Pieniek, and her cousin and best friend Florence Kozloski. Frances later moved to Tobyhanna, Pa, where she lived for over 30 years. She was well known in her community of Pocono Farms and was referred to as "grandma" by many. She later moved to Clayton, NC to be closer to family.
Frances was the center of attention wherever she went. She was carefree, the life of the party, and her presence in a room invited fun and joy. She dressed "to the nines" wherever she went, and never forgot her lipstick. Frances was an incredible ballroom dancer and could whip around the dance floor; whether it be a polka, a waltz, or a dance that she choreographed herself. In New Jersey, she worked for Borough Electronics. After moving to the Poconos, she became an integral part of the community and was a member of the Women's Club and the Activities Director for the Pocono Mountain Senior Citizens Club. Most importantly, she was a Mother, Aunt, Grandmother and Great-grandmother "Bopchi", like no other.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Andruchowitz (partner Helen Gelb) of Clayton, NC; her daughter, Elaine Karsko (husband Paul) of Boca Raton, FL. She had 6 grandchildren who she loved and spoiled; Holly Ketchum (husband Kevin) of Wake Forest, NC, Tammy Greiner (husband Bill) of Clayton, NC, Adam Andruchowitz (wife Annie) of Raleigh, NC, Paul Karsko Jr., of El Paso, TX, Daniel Karsko of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Lisa Pollino (husband Giuseppe) of Absecon, NJ. Her 12 great grandchildren thought the world of their Bopchi and she loved them even more in return. Her family will continue her legacy of unconditional love and the importance of togetherness.
A party to celebrate her extraordinary life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity close to your heart.
Published in Pocono Record from May 13 to May 17, 2020