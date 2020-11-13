Frances Joan Hill11/12/2020Frances Joan Hill, 86, of Saylorsburg, passed away on Thursday, November 12 in Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House.She was the loving wife of the late Walter C. "Wally" Hill Sr. They had observed 64 years of marriage until his passing in 2018.Born in Saylorsburg, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Christina (Beck) Buskirk.Frances had worked at Valerie Fashions in Wind Gap and then later for Laurel Ridge Home Care in Pen Argyl.She loved traveling in their RV across the United States with her family.She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.Frances is survived by two sons, Walter C. "Skeeter" Hill Jr. of Saylorsburg and Jonathan P. Hill of Saylorsburg; a sister, Barbara Zegalia of Hamilton Square; three grandchildren, Jennifer Lindlar and her husband Chris of Stockertown, Jaclyn Hill of Saylorsburg and Steven Hill of Saylorsburg and five great grandchildren, Anthony, Nicolas, Andrew, Alexis and Marissa. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ralph C. Hill and y two sisters, Gertrude Hennion and Debbie Siegfried.No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in the H. G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville