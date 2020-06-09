Francis Chabala
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Chabala
6/7/2020
Francis "Frank" Chabala, of Mt Pocono, died Sunday at home. His wife is the former Tammie Mackenzie Osborne Chabala.
Born in Worcester Massachusetts, son of Joanne Kilmonis Chabala, and the late Francis Chabala, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot as a IT Specialist.
Frank enjoyed collecting watches, reading, video games, and walking outdoors
He was a loving and caring husband, father, son and friend who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving one son Jake Chabala, one daughter Sylvia Chabala; uncle Dennis Chabala and wife Pam, several cousins
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove RD S. Sterling PA.
Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc. 201 RT 191 Village of LaAnna S. Sterling.
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, Cresco

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved