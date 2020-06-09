Francis Chabala

6/7/2020

Francis "Frank" Chabala, of Mt Pocono, died Sunday at home. His wife is the former Tammie Mackenzie Osborne Chabala.

Born in Worcester Massachusetts, son of Joanne Kilmonis Chabala, and the late Francis Chabala, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot as a IT Specialist.

Frank enjoyed collecting watches, reading, video games, and walking outdoors

He was a loving and caring husband, father, son and friend who will be deeply missed.

Also surviving one son Jake Chabala, one daughter Sylvia Chabala; uncle Dennis Chabala and wife Pam, several cousins

Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove RD S. Sterling PA.

Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc. 201 RT 191 Village of LaAnna S. Sterling.

Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home

201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, Cresco



