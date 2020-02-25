|
Francis "Frank" J Chabala Sr.
02/21/2020
Francis "Frank" J Chabala Sr, of MT. Pocono, died Friday February 21, 2020 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Joanne Kilmonis Chabala; the couple would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on September 5.
Born in Nanticoke, son of the late Francis M. and Eleanor Gregorowicz Chabala, he was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines. He was educated at the University of Scranton. Prior to his retirement he was employed as the manager of Garden Gate and Pocono Pebble and Stone.
Frank was an avid golfer, and a devout catholic having attended mass on a regular basis.
Frank was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving one son Frank J Chabala Jr. and wife Tammie, Brother Dennis Chabala and wife Pam grandchildren Jacob and Sylvia, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother Bernard Chabala.
A mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 11:00 AM in St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 5112 Pocono Crest Rd. Pocono Pines PA. 18350 Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, S. Sterling PA.
Friends may call Saturday at the Church from 10:00 Am until the Mass.
Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorial contributions may be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish 5112 Pocono Crest RD Pocono Pine PA. 18350 for masses in Franks Honor.
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc
Village of LaAnna, S Sterling
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020