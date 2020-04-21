Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535

Francisca Cordero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francisca Cordero Obituary
Francisca Cordero
04/18/2020
Francisca Cordero, 94, of Tobyhanna, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Whitestone Care Center in Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of the late Santiago Cordero.
Born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Eleno and Candidad (Matos) Velez.
Francisca was the glue that held the family together. It did not matter where life had taken any of us, including mom and dad. Her love for all of us kept the family close, even friends were considered family where she was concerned.
She is survived by her son, James Cordero and his wife, Angelina of Tobyhanna; daughter, Edith Pagan and her husband, Herman of Ocala, Florida; grandchildren: Jennifer and Samantha Cordero; Jason and Michael Pagan; Lilly and Yaritza Pagan; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her eight siblings.
Services will be private. Cremation is entrusted to the Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francisca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -