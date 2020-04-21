|
|
Francisca Cordero
04/18/2020
Francisca Cordero, 94, of Tobyhanna, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Whitestone Care Center in Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of the late Santiago Cordero.
Born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Eleno and Candidad (Matos) Velez.
Francisca was the glue that held the family together. It did not matter where life had taken any of us, including mom and dad. Her love for all of us kept the family close, even friends were considered family where she was concerned.
She is survived by her son, James Cordero and his wife, Angelina of Tobyhanna; daughter, Edith Pagan and her husband, Herman of Ocala, Florida; grandchildren: Jennifer and Samantha Cordero; Jason and Michael Pagan; Lilly and Yaritza Pagan; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her eight siblings.
Services will be private. Cremation is entrusted to the Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020