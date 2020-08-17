1/
Frank A. DiSalvo
1946 - 2020
Frank A. DiSalvo
8/7/1946 - 8/14/2020
Frank A. DiSalvo, 74, of Pocono Township, died Friday morning, August 14, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital,- Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He was the husband of Christine A. (Reide) DiSalvo with whom he shared 28 years of marriage.
Born on August 7, 1946 in Staten Island, NY, he was the son of the late August and Phyllis (DiPuma) DiSalvo. He was raised on Staten Island, NY, and moved to Monroe County in 1973.
Frank worked as a senior electrician for Hoffmann LaRoche, and as a technical writer for Sanofi Pasteur.
He loved motorcycles, classic cars, target shooting and trips to Sturgis. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Frank actively participated in local classic car clubs; and he was previously active with and served as president of the COTA Jazz Festival in Delaware Water Gap.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his children; Maria DiSalvo of Willow Springs, NC; Frank C. DiSalvo and wife Elizabeth of Stroud Township; Linda Antonioli and husband Bruce of Pen Argyl; and Adam Taylor and wife Michelle of Wescosville; four grandchildren, Frank A. DiSalvo and Anthony DiSalvo both of Stroud Township, Julia Antonioli of Pen Argyl and Noah Taylor of Wescosville; two sisters, Rosalie Pavela and Camille MacGrath both of Cape Coral, FL; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Antonioli.
Cremation was private and memorial services will be announced by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to American Cancer Society or Camp Papillon Animal Shelter.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
