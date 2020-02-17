|
|
Frank Azzaretto Sr.
2/13/2020
Frank Azzaretto Sr., 58, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Wild) Azzaretto. Born in Bronx, New York he was the son of Salvatore and Delia (King) Azzareto.
Frank was a resident of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. for the past 2 years and prior to that he resided in Massapequa, Long Island, N.Y. He worked as a set dresser for local #52 IDTSE in New York area for many years. He was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Patricia he is survived by his children: Frank Azzareto Jr., Joseph P. Azzaretto, Nicholas L. Azzareto and Kathryn Delia Azzaretto and a brother Anthony Azzareto and a nephew Paul Azzareto.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Massapequa, New York.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.18360
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020