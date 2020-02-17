Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Frank Azzaretto Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Azzaretto Sr. Obituary
Frank Azzaretto Sr.
2/13/2020
Frank Azzaretto Sr., 58, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Wild) Azzaretto. Born in Bronx, New York he was the son of Salvatore and Delia (King) Azzareto.
Frank was a resident of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. for the past 2 years and prior to that he resided in Massapequa, Long Island, N.Y. He worked as a set dresser for local #52 IDTSE in New York area for many years. He was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Patricia he is survived by his children: Frank Azzareto Jr., Joseph P. Azzaretto, Nicholas L. Azzareto and Kathryn Delia Azzaretto and a brother Anthony Azzareto and a nephew Paul Azzareto.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Massapequa, New York.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -