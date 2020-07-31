Frank D. Olenick7/30/2020Frank D. Olenick, age 65 of Effort passed away with his wife and family at his side on Thursday, July 30th at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg.Frank was the loving husband of Marilyn (McMeir) Olenick. They celebrated their 43rd Wedding Anniversary on July 2nd.He was born in Morristown, NJ on January 7, 1955, the son of the late Frank and Lois (Rinkel) Olenick.Frank had worked as a Business Agent for the Roofer Local # 30 in Philadelphia for many years until retiring.Frank and Marilyn loved to travel the United States participating in Motorcycle Rodeo's.He also loved to play guitar.We have been blessed with the presence of Frank in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Marilyn of Effort; his brothers: Michael G. Olenick and his wife Sue of Budd Lake, NJ and Mark Olenick and his wife Debra of Andover, NJ and a sister: Maryann Cagle and her husband Harold of Portage, MI.He is also survived by five nieces: Carrie Ann and her husband Michael, Michelle, Amanda, Alanna and her husband Peter and Christina; three great nieces: Vanessa, Natalie and Emma and three great nephews: Shane, Liam and Anthony.Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Wednesday from 2-4 pm at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA with a prayer service beginning at 4 pm.Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral HomeRoute 209, Gilbert