Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664

Frank DeMarco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank DeMarco Obituary
Frank DeMarco
12/13/2019
Frank DeMarco, 87, of Crosby, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Powers) DeMarco. Loving father of Diane DeMarco & her husband Dave Manson, Frank DeMarco, and the late David DeMarco. Frank was an Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was also a proud Plant Supervisor for Continental Can Company. Friends will be received Thursday, December 19, from 9:30AM-12:30PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass Thursday, 1:00PM, St. Michael's R.C. Church, Lyndhurst. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home
425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst
stellatofuneralhomes.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -