Frank J. Giannolla
11/21/2019
Frank J. Giannolla Jr. 67 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. He was the husband of Janet (Tittemer) Giannolla. Born in Bourne, Ma. he was of the son of Frank and Margaret Giannolla.
Frank was a resident of the East Stroudsburg area for the past 32 years and prior to that he resided in the Emerson, N.J. area. He worked as a roofing sales contractor for the Tamko Company for many years. He was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Janet he is survived by 2 sons: Eric J. Giannolla of Alexandra, Virginia and Ethan J. Giannolla of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg
www.pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019