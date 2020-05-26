|
Frank Moriarty
5/24/2020
Frank Moriarty, 77, of Cresco passed away at home the morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was the husband of Margaret Loughran Moriarty. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Frank was the son of Joseph and Kathleen (Kopp) Moriarty.
Frank was a warehouse manager for most of his life and was in the United States Armed Forces. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of Most Holy Trinity parish.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his daughters; Allison Moriarty and Erin Moriarty, and granddaughter Courtney Gutkowski.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
