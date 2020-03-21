|
Frank Primrose
03/01/1945 - 03/18/2020
Frank Primrose of 15255 Ira Hoffman LN #314, Culpeper VA 22701 went to be with the Lord on March 18th. He is survived by Joy, his wife of 53 years. He is also survived by his son Scott, his wife Marjie and grandkids Mackenzie, Jordan and Zac of Warrenton, VA; son-in-law Bob Lucas and grandchildren Ryan and Dara as well and great grandchildren Chase, Shane and Shea, all of Bethlehem; and his sister Bette Holland and brother-in-law Bob of Shawnee-on-Delaware. He is predeceased by parents Herb and Roselind Primrose and beloved daughter Amy Lucas.
Frank was a life-long resident of Shawnee-on-Delaware until moving to Virginia in 2018. He graduated East Stroudsburg High School in 1965. He was a carpenter and in the building trades his entire life. He started working for Primrose Brothers in the 60's and went on to be a self-employed contractor. He worked for Shawnee Inn and Shawnee Development in the 80's but went back to his business Frank Primrose Contracting from the 90's until he moved to VA in 2018.
Frank was also a life member of the Shawnee Fire Company. He served as Assistant Chief in the 70's and was Fire Chief from 1980 to 1990. He was a great leader and mentor to many who still serve SFC today.
No services are being planned at this time. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Shawnee Fire Company, PO Box 187, Shawnee-on-Delaware, PA 18356.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020