Frank Whaley
4/8/2020
Frank Whaley, 72, of the Bronx, New York died on April 8, 2020 in the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital. He was the widower of Doris Whaley. Born in South Carolina he resided in the New York area most of his life. He was of the Christian faith. He was employed in the sanitation department in New York for many years.
He is survived by a granddaughter Latoya Smalls of East Stroudsburg, Pa.
Private cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020