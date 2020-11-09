Franklin John Smith
11/07/2020
Franklin John Smith, age 85, of Saylorsburg, PA, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 7 in his home. Born Jan 11, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Mary (George) Smith of Kunkletown, PA. Franklin was a graduate of Polk High School. Franklin is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Donna D (Auten-Kresge) Smith. He is also survived by his son Barry and his wife Debbie (Sherer) Smith of Kresgeville, PA, and his daughters Karen (Smith) and her husband Gonzalo Herrera of Fellsmere, FL, Diane (Smith) and her husband Jason Finney of Weare, NH and Melissa (Smith) and her husband Gary Adams of Saylorsburg, PA. Franklin is also survived by his grandchildren, Benjamin and Wanda (Cressley) Smith of Lehighton, PA, Adrienne (Smith) and Matthew Meckes of Kunkletown, PA, M. Alexander and Kevin Botke of Fellsmere, FL, Jahlan and Rhyannan Finney of Weare, NH, Cyndel Crawford, Hunter Crawford and Mackenzie Adams of Saylorsburg, PA. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren as well, Kaitlin, Brittney and Seth Smith of Lehighton, PA and Alanda Meckes of Kunkletown, PA. He is also survived by his brother Ellis Smith of Kunkletown, PA.
Franklin was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth (Heiney) Smith in 1973 and his sisters Arlene (Smith) Smith, Mable (Smith) (Beidleman) Peloubet, Sarah (Smith Serfass) Heminitz and Virginia (Smith) Anthony and brothers Frances Smith, Raymond Smith, Marvin Smith, Earl Smith, and George Smith.
Franklin was employed as a welder/ assembler with Ingersoll Rand in Easton for 41 years. The company changed names several times throughout his career. He retired in 1997 and enjoyed many years traveling to Dollywood in TN and Branson MO. He loved country music and enjoyed the concerts.
Franklin was of the Christian faith and an active member of St. Matthew's UCC in Kunkletown. He also was active in the Chestnut Ridge
Senior Citizens in Kunkletown for many years. He enjoyed attending Silver Sneakers classes at the YMCA in Stroudsburg with his wife. Franklin was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved working with his hands. He especially enjoyed welding and carpentry. Franklin grew up on a dairy farm in Kunkletown and enjoyed farming. As a younger man he enjoyed fishing in Canada and taking his gun for a walk in the woods.
Franklin was truly a family man who always put his family's needs ahead of his own. He will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 11:00 AM from St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Kunkletown with Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Burial of Franklin's cremated remains will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory or Franklin J Smith to St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058 or The American Cancer Society
, 2158 N. Main Ave., Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or The Pocono Family YMCA, 809 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com
The Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville www.kresgefuneralhome.com